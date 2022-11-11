ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 412.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $3,469,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.6% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 28.3% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 85,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 33.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $120.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.