ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

