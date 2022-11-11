ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.