ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 145 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 326.0% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.70.

SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

