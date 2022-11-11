ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,179 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 266,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

BTZ opened at $10.52 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

