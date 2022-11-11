ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.