ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after purchasing an additional 779,979 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 700,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $32,631,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

