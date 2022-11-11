Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 17,670 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1,920.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,160. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

