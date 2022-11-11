Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 4,969 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

PEP stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.70. The stock had a trading volume of 215,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $183.58. The company has a market capitalization of $243.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.