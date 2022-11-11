Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 36,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.81. 680,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853,177. The company has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $163.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.