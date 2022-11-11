Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $2,188,995 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 1,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $94.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

