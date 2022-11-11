Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 2,760 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,628.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VGK traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $55.22. 331,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

