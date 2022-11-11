Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $33.92 on Friday, hitting $510.25. The company had a trading volume of 248,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,952. The company has a market capitalization of $476.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.