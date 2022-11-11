Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 383,769 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383,769 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.98. 1,513,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,250,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

