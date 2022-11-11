Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 477 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 51,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.79%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

