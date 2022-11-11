Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($96.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Puma Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PUM stock opened at €47.91 ($47.91) on Monday. Puma has a 52-week low of €42.97 ($42.97) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($115.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.03.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

