Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:PCYO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 92,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,079. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pure Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 97,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 123.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

