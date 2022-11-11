Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Down 54.8% in October

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

PYXS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 59,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,610. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

About Pyxis Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.