Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Down 54.8% in October

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Pyxis Oncology Price Performance
PYXS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 59,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,610. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.