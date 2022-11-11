Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Price Performance

PZN opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 82.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

