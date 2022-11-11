Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Increased by Analyst

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

