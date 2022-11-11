Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Greenland Technologies Holding Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Greenland Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Greenland Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Greenland Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $25.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

(Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.