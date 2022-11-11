Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reduced by Analyst

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 2.6 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 41.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.