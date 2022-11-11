Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Q2 has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $90.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 669.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Q2 by 39.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

