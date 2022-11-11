Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Raised by Analyst

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bumble in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Heaney now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Bumble Stock Up 10.0 %

BMBL stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 38.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 150.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.