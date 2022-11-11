Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $83.50 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.