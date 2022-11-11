Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Issued By Raymond James

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.71.
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.0 %
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$782.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.93 million.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
