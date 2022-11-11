Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Issued By B. Riley

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,404 shares during the quarter. DoubleDown Interactive comprises about 7.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 7.78% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $45,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

