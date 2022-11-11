Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

BIRD stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

