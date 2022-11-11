Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Reduced by Cormark

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ECN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.27.

Shares of ECN opened at C$3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$782.30 million and a PE ratio of 28.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million.

In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,595,097.21. Also, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

