Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Craig Hallum upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Shares of PRPL opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Insider Transactions at Purple Innovation

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,346.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 30,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,346.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $117,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 212.7% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 523,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 120.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.