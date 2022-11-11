Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Algoma Steel Group Inc. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

