Qtron Investments LLC Buys 236,616 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,616 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,175,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

