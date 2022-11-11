Qtron Investments LLC Buys 2,911 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.11. The company had a trading volume of 241,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,983. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

