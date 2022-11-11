Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,414 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 397,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $3,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 2,131,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,593,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

