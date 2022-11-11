Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 2,021 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.53. The company had a trading volume of 258,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,008. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

