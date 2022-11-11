Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 2,725 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.28. The company had a trading volume of 68,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,231. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.11 and a 200 day moving average of $228.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

