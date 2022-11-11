Qtron Investments LLC Sells 190 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $513.81. The company had a trading volume of 97,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,482. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.11. The stock has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

