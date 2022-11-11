QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $84,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.46. 425,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,938. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.63. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

