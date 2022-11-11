R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 8,633 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,000,564.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,433,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of UFPT stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $870.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.72. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $117.59.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
