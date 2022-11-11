R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 8,633 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPTGet Rating) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,000,564.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,433,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $870.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.72. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $117.59.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

