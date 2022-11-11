R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Purchased by SCW Capital Management LP

SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,533 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,678 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises about 24.1% of SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SCW Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of R1 RCM worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 396,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 135.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,440,000 shares of company stock worth $317,482,400 in the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

