Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 77,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,826. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

