Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VB stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.39. 6,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,329. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $238.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.86.

