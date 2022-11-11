Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 5.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 623,231 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 488,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 458,308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 118,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $31.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

