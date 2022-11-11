Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $229.10. 25,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,685. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $324.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.