Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $128.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.31.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,318,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 125,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.