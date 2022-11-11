RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of RAPT stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 2,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $704.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.44. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,965. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

