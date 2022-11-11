Raymond James Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $55.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YETI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in YETI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

