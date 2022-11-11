Raymond James Cuts Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Price Target to C$0.55

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Essential Energy Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EEYUF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

About Essential Energy Services

Featured Articles

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

