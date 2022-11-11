Raymond James Lowers Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

TDS stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

