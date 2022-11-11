Raymond James Raises STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$11.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STEP. ATB Capital boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of STEP opened at C$6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.07. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$6.85. The stock has a market cap of C$458.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.87.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

